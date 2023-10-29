5 injured at Mississippi Halloween party Published 10:36 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

Five people were injured early Sunday morning when a Halloween party took a dark turn.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., E911 received a call of a disturbance at a party on Crump Lane, with gunshots fired.

When Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found one person with a possible bullet wound to the knee, and one person who had been struck by a car as people fled the scene.

Sheriff Steve Rushing said witnesses described a domestic incident that may have escalated.

The five individuals who were injured were transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, where four were treated and released, including the one with the knee wound. The person struck by the vehicle was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231.