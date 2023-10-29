Body found on side of Mississippi interstate Published 8:20 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Officials are investigating after a dead body was found beside the Mississippi interstate Saturday.

WREG in Memphis reports that the body of a young man was found after deputies were dispatched to a portion of Interstate 55 in Desoto County.

Officials say they were dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. after a citizen found the body of the young man on the side of the road just south of the rest area on I-55.

The sheriff’s department says that it is not clear at this time if any foul play was involved or if he was struck by a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.