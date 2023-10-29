Body found on side of Mississippi interstate

Published 8:20 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

Officials are investigating after a dead body was found beside the Mississippi interstate  Saturday.

WREG in Memphis reports that the body of a young man was found after deputies were dispatched to a portion of Interstate 55 in Desoto County.

Officials say they were dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. after a citizen found the body of the young man on the side of the road just south of the rest area on I-55.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The sheriff’s department says that it is not clear at this time if any foul play was involved or if he was struck by a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More News

Mississippi man charged with uncle’s murder after he reportedly shoots up house following argument

New restaurant coming to Mississippi, offering craft cocktails, oysters, southern cuisine with French flair

Mississippi Skies: Sunday will be the last day for unseasonably warm weather; rain chances move in

Mississippi teen dies in motorcycle accident

Print Article