Mississippi man charged with uncle’s murder after he reportedly shoots up house following argument

Published 7:59 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested for murder after he reportedly fired 8 to 12 gunshots outside his uncle’s house, killing the 61-year-old man.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

Devin Schwartz, 25, of Bay St. Louis, has been charged with the murder of Marvin Schwartz, 61.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday in the Ansley community in Hancock County.

The shooting reportedly followed an argument between the two men. Devin Schwartz fired between 8 to 12 shots outside Marvin Schwartz’s house. Devin Schwartz then reportedly called 911 to report that he had shot someone.

Devin Schwartz is charged with first-degree murder and being held without bond at the Hancock County Detention Center.

