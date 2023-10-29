Mississippi Skies: Sunday will be the last day for unseasonably warm weather; rain chances move in Published 1:57 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Finally! It’s the last day for unseasonably warm weather for Mississippi. Although we’ll all be warm today with some people reaching temps near 90, Monday will begin our changes for much cooler weather.

We’re still thinking most of the state will have the chance for the first frost or freeze this week with 40s reaching all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

Some of areas of Mississippi will have some decent rain chances over the next few days, but we’re not expecting any drought-busters.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower early. High of 80. Becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with showers likely overnight. Low of 44.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 83. Increasing clouds with a low of 50. A shower or two is possible overnight.

South Mississippi

Dense fog early, then partly sunny with a high of 85. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 62.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 83. Fog overnight. Mostly clear with a low of 62.