Mississippi Skies: The latest on cold weather, rain chances Published 10:35 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

We’re still on track for much colder temperatures across the state with some much-needed rainfall, at least for one region.

According to forecast models, rain is likely in the northern half of the Magnolia State, but only for a few hours. The rest of the state will have slight chances for an isolated shower.

We’re looking at some frost and freeze advisories for most of the state Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Trick-or-treaters will certainly need warm layers underneath their costumes,

Most of the week should be cold before another warm-up next weekend.

North Mississippi

Blustery and cold with showers likely in the morning and drizzle possible in the afternoon. High of 48 with wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour. Becoming mostly clear overnight with a low of 32.

Central Mississippi

Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy. High of 50 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Becoming partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 38.

South Mississippi

Dense fog early, then mostly cloudy with a high of 69 and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 46 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then partly sunny with a high of 81. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 50.