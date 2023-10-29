New restaurant coming to Mississippi, offering craft cocktails, oysters, southern cuisine with French flair Published 7:17 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

How does duck Confit with black-eyed and purple pea cassoulet with braised greens, Two Brooks Rice long grain rice, and Two Dogs Farms sweet pepper vinegar sound to you?

If it tastes as good as it looks and sounds, then your mouth should be watering, and your stomach growling just a little.

The dish was the first from the kitchen of a new restaurant coming to Mississippi.

According to Facebook posts, Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie is set to take over the restaurant space that once was the popular Fine & Dandy restaurant at the District at Eastover in Jackson.

Eudora’s, named after Mississippi writing legend from Jackson, Eudora Welty is getting set to open next month, with a grand opening set for Nov. 15.

According to the website, Eudora’s offerings will be rooted in Mississippi-southern cuisine with a French influence. The menu will feature delicious classic dishes like housemade Charcuterie fresh Kale Salad, and savory Duck Confit. Locally sourced fresh Gulf oysters, as well as East Coast and West Coast sustainably farmed favorites, will also be on the menu.

“From Mint Juleps to Margaritas to Martinis, we offer some of the best cocktails that you will find in Jackson,” the website says.

Reservations are now open. The grand opening is Nov. 15.