Two Mississippi firefighters die in early morning crash

Published 3:26 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi firefighters were killed early Sunday morning when the car they were in left the interstate, collided with a light pole and burst into flames.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters Jarod Squire and Derico Davis were in Squire’s car and returning from a Halloween party in the county.

The wreck occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 20.

He said they were westbound on I-20 at approximately 1:15 a.m. and were taking the Clay Street exit when Squire apparently lost control and the car left the road, striking a light pole near the Welcome to Vicksburg sign and burst into flames.

They were declared dead at the scene.

Stamps said arrangements were unavailable at this time, and a counseling session will be available for firefighters who responded to the wreck.

 

