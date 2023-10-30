10-year-old shot while trying to protech his mother during murder-suicide Published 8:56 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

A 10-year-old boy was shot Sunday night trying to protect his mother as she fought with her boyfriend, a fight which police said ended with a murder-suicide.

Ashley Lynn McClung, 38, and Adam Christopher Narmore, 40, apparently got into a fight with Narmore allegedly shooting McClung and in the process her son who had stepped between the fighting adults, WHNT-TV reported.

Narmore then turned the shotgun on himself, police said.

The incident happened at the Park Place Apartment in Sheffield, Alabama. The child was reportedly shot in the arm and face and was taken to UAB Children’s Hospital.