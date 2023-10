17-year-old dies in weekend wreck on Mississippi interstate Published 10:31 am Monday, October 30, 2023

A 17-year-old girl has died in an accident on the Mississippi interstate.

Enya Meeks, 17, was killed in a single-car wreck on Interstate 55 in Madison County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Meeks died at the scene after the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that she was driving ran off the road and collided with a tree.

The accident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.