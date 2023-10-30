Body of Mississippi teen found dead in pickup truck Published 3:40 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

An investigation has been launched after a Mississippi teen was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators received a phone call at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday about a possible shooting near Magnolia Drive in Raymond.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 17-year-old James Aaron RiederJr., of Brandon, in a white pickup truck.

Investigators believe the shooting that killed Rieder happened overnight, despite getting a call Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).