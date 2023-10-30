Mississippi Skies: Definitely no snow, but just how cold will our weather be the next few days? Published 8:48 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

As expected, all that chatter a couple weeks ago for snow in Mississippi for Halloween didn’t happen. It’s just too dry for much of any kind of precipitation. In fact, even a bonfire with friends to enjoy our first cold snap of the season could lead to some fines or damages if the fire gets out of control. As drought conditions worsen, people should avoid outdoor fires altogether.

Tuesday night is going to be quite chilly, but Wednesday night is going to be the coldest night this week. We’ll see our freeze warning drop into central and southern parts of the state.

If you’re hoping for autumn to stick around, we have some disappointing news. Temps will rise back into the upper 70s and 80s across the state in the late weekend.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 52. Widespread frost overnight. Clear with a low of 26 with gusty winds.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming clear with a high of 59. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible. Clear Tuesday night with a low of 32. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

South Mississippi

Cloudy early, then slowly clearing with a high of 60. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible. Clear overnight with a low of 32. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible

Gulf Coast

Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early. Becoming mostly sunny with a high of 61. Tuesday night, clear with a low of 37 and breezy.