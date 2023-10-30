One suspect injured in shooting involving Mississippi police officer Published 11:00 am Monday, October 30, 2023

One person was injured in a shooting involving a Mississippi police officer Monday morning.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety were notified of the shooting in Laurel at approximately 5 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers began to approach a vehicle occupied by three subjects when it appeared that one of the subjects

was reaching for an object in the car.

Officers discharged their weapons, and one subject received an injury to their arm and was transported to a nearby hospital.

One other subject was taken into custody with no further incident and the other fled the scene. The officers involved did not receive any serious physical injury.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.