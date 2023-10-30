Two charged with kidnapping in Mississippi community

Published 8:51 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi Sheriff’s Department has arrested two people for kidnapping.

According to Grenada County Sheriff Rolando Fair, his department received the initial information Friday. According to the release, the people people attampted to pick up a juvenile and transport that minor out of state.

Tracy Pacheco and Curtis Howell, both from Oklahoma, were arrested and charged with kidnapping. They both appeared in front of Justice Court Judge Marascalco where a $1,000,000.00 bond has been set.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected to be filed.

