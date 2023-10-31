Have you seen this missing Mississippi teen? Published 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate the female subject pictured.

Ana Luiza Campos Da Silva is 15 years old. According to BPD, she left her residence on the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road Monday around 6:30 a.m. for school. The father was notified Ana never showed up for school.

The last known locations for her phone were the Edgewater Mall and near the Hard Rock Casino. Ana’s phone is currently turned off. Ana is a Hispanic female with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Ana is 5’00”- 5‘04” tall, and around 110 to 125 lbs. in weight. Ana’s last clothing description is a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants with a black backpack. Ana is believed to be staying with friends.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.