Man accused of slashing victim in face at Mississippi motel

Published 6:36 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a Friday stabbing at the Vicksburg Days Inn.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, Vicksburg Police officers responded to the Days Inn motel, 90 Warrenton Road, for a reported assault.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, had been slashed in the face with a sharp object.

He was transported by a Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

The following day, Vicksburg Police received information that the suspect was at the WaterView Casino.

Officers responded and took Marshall Wesley Simmons, 42, of Philadelphia, Miss., into custody without incident.

Simmons appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday and was charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $70,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

 

