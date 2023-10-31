Mississippi Skies: Multiple weather warnings issued Published 9:35 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

We’re under some weather warnings over the next 24 to 48 hours, but they aren’t what we’d expect the first of November. Yes, we are in the timeframe for the autumn severe weather season with thunderstorms and tornadoes; however, we’re not seeing any of that yet. Our immediate warnings are for fire danger and freezing temperatures.

Depending on where you live in the state, temps are expected to drop into the mid-20s for some of us. This cold snap won’t last long, though. We’ll be back in the upper-70s and 80s in just a few days.

North Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high of 51. Wednesday night, widespread frost and clear. Low of 27.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 54. Frost overnight with a low of 26.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 57. Breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Clear Wednesday night with a low of 30.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 59. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Clear overnight with a low of 35.