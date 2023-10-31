Teens facing felony charges for damage to Mississippi park Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Two young women seen in surveillance video released by Oxford officials have been identified and charged for damaging a decorative water feature.

According to the Oxford Police Department, a report of property damage was taken Oct. 24 at a pocket park next to Oxford City Hall.

The damage to repair and replace was approximately $4,700, which included both the fountain structure and plumbing. After the investigation, Abigail Fuqua, 19, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Madison Brown, 18, of Davidson, North Carolina, were arrested and each charged with felony malicious mischief.

Fuqua and Brown were each taken before a municipal court judge for their initial bond hearing. Each received a bond of $5,000.