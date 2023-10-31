Titans of rock — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top — announce Mississippi joint concert tour stop Published 6:47 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Two of the biggest bands in classic rock — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top — will be rocking fans in Mississippi this spring after the bands announced their upcoming 2024 “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”

The two bands will be performing jointly at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

American rock band Black Stone Cherry will open the show.

The tour kicks off March 8 in Savannah, Georgia, with stops across the Southeast, Midwest and South, before wrapping up in Corpus Christi, Texas. There’s also a second leg of the tour, beginning in Syracuse, New York and ending in Ridgefield, Washington.

Special pre-sale tickets will begin selling at 10 a.m. today and will be available until 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.

Public sale of general tickets begins on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

For tickets and select VIP packages, visit https:www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/#tour.