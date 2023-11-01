‘Dangerous’ inmate escapes Mississippi jail Tuesday night. It wasn’t his first time. Published 6:53 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for an escaped inmate who was in jail on charges connected to a 2020 murder.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that officials are looking for Terry Brooks, 42, who escaped from the Lowndes County Jail Tuesday night. Officials say Brooks is dangerous and that anyone who knows where he can be found is asked to call 911.

Brooks is charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder related to the 2020 homicide of Frank Edwards in Columbus.

Brooks and another inmate escaped the Lowndes County Jail just before 8 p.m. by cutting their way out of a window and through a ventilation system. The inmates then reportedly climbed a perimeter fence and went under a second fence.

Brooks had escaped from jail previously. Brooks was arrested in St. Louis last year by US Marshals after he jumped from a second-story window with a gun and cocaine on him.

Anyone who knows where Brooks can be found is asked to call 911.