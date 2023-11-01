Mississippi Skies: The end of our cold snap is coming. When will warm, humid weather return? Published 8:59 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

People tired of warm weather got a nice break this week, but that break is ending quickly. We’ll be well into the 70s this weekend with sunny skies and breezy conditions, making our fire danger worse every day.

Right now, we only see a slight 20 percent chance of an isolated shower next Tuesday. That’s the only chance of rain we’re showing over the next week or ten days.

North Mississippi

Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny with a high of 61. Widespread frost overnight. Clear with a low of 30.

Central Mississippi

Frost in the morning. Sunny with a high of 61. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 33.

South Mississippi

Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny with a high of 64. Frost overnight with a low of 33.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 66. Clear Thursday night with a low of 40.