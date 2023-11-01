Three teens killed in wreck on rural Mississippi highway Published 6:15 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Three teens were killed in a wreck on a rural Mississippi road Monday.

Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office report that two of the teens were ejected, and one teen was trapped inside a pickup truck after the vehicle wrecked on Texas Flat Road between Highway 603 and Highway 607 north of Stennis Space Center.

Officials say the three teens were traveling west when the truck crossed the middle line of the road, and the driver overcorrected. The truck then went off the road, across the road and into trees.

Jackson Rodriguez, 18, from Diamondhead, was one of the teens identified in the wreck. The names of the other two victims have not been released.