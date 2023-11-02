Dozens of charges filed against three people in Mississippi burglaries

Published 11:46 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged three people in auto burglaries that occurred on September 25.

One female was charged with three counts of credit card fraud and 18 counts of accessory after the fact of auto burglary. Her bond was set at $ 210,000.00.

Another female was charged with three counts of credit card fraud. Her bond was set at $ 60,000.00.

A juvenile male was charged with 18 counts of auto burglary and is currently in a Jones County jail.

More arrests are pending in the investigation.

The sheriff’s department did not release any names of the people arrested.

