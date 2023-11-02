Mississippi football coach charged with date rape Published 9:36 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

A Mississippi football coach has been charged with date rape.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Yazoo County High School Football Coach Antoine Bourne was arrested Friday, Oct. 27.

He was charged with date rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by providing alcohol.

DETAILS ABOUT INCIDENT:

Officials with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department report that the victim told a teacher about the incident, which was then reported to the school resource officer.

Yazoo County deputies investigated the incident and then later arrested Bourne.

Bourne received $50,000 bond in his initial court hearing.