Mississippi football coach charged with date rape

Published 9:36 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

A Mississippi football coach has been charged with date rape.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

Yazoo County High School Football Coach Antoine Bourne was arrested Friday, Oct. 27.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He was charged with date rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by providing alcohol.

DETAILS ABOUT INCIDENT: 

Officials with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department report that the victim told a teacher about the incident, which was then reported to the school resource officer.

Yazoo County deputies investigated the incident and then later arrested Bourne.

Bourne received $50,000 bond in his initial court hearing.

 

More News

Former Mississippi lawyer and lobbyist sentenced in scheme to defraud investors out of millions

Two men arrested in connection with inmate’s escape from Mississippi jail. Escaped inmate still on the loose.

Mississippi garbage worker killed after being run over by garbage truck

Insults, interruptions dominate highlights of only debate among Mississippi governor candidates

Print Article