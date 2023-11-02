Mississippi garbage worker killed after being run over by garbage truck Published 6:47 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

A Mississippi garbage worker was killed when he was accidentally run over by a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jonirus Davis, 31, of Steens, was identified as the garbage worker for Golden Triangle Waste Services who was killed.

Davis was reportedly working on the back of the truck when he was attacked by at least one dog while the truck backing down Hanson Drive in Lowndes County.

During the attack, Davis reportedly fell off the garbage truck. The driver of the truck didn’t see Davis fall off the truck, which accidentally ran over Davis.