Mississippi man charged with manslaughter after inmate he reportedly assaulted dies in hospital Published 5:28 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

A Mississippi man is charged with manslaughter after an inmate he reportedly assaulted last month died in the hospital, authorities said.

Keyshawn Wiley, 28, was originally charged with aggravated second-degree battery after he reportedly hit and seriously injured a 48-year-old inmate around 2 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana.

Wiley’s charge was updated to manslaughter after the inmate succumbed to his injuries at a Rapides Parish hospital on Oct. 16.

The identity of the inmate has not been released because he was no longer in the custody of the sheriff’s office when he died, authorities said.

The two inmates involved were from the Natchez Police Department and were being held at the facility on misdemeanor charges.

The incident occurred in a dorm where inmates from the Natchez Police Department are housed.

The injured inmate was allegedly punched by Wiley and struck his head while falling to the ground, but was alert prior to leaving the facility, a spokesman said.

No weapons were involved in the assault.

The Natchez Police Department has contracted with the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility to house its inmates since Adams County officials closed its jail to inmates.

Adams County has also contracted with Concordia Parish to house its inmates. Only trusties and mental health or temporary prisoners are held now in the Adams County jail.