Mississippi Skies: Tired of the cold weather? Get ready to dress for the 70s!

Published 11:43 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The boomerang of temperatures is heading right back to warmer temperatures as most of us range from the 60s to 70s Friday, then well into the 70s for all of us this weekend. Many of us will be right back into the 80s by early next week.

Next week continues to become even warmer with sunny skies. The fire danger is worsening every day we go without decent rainfall amounts. We’re certainly not expecting any rain anytime soon.

North Mississippi

Widespread frost early. Sunny with a high of 65. Clear Friday night with a low of 38.

Central Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high of 69. Clear overnight with a low of 39.

South Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny and breezy with a high of 72. Clear Friday night with a low of 41.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 74. Clear overnight with a low of 48.

