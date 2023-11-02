Two men arrested in connection with inmate’s escape from Mississippi jail. Escaped inmate still on the loose. Published 9:47 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Two men have been arrested in connection with the escape of a dangerous inmate who escaped from a Mississippi jail and remains on the loose.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Terry Brooks, 42, remains on the loose after escaping the Lowndes County Jail on Oct. 31.

Phillip House, also an inmate at the Lowndes County Jail, reportedly tried to escape with Brooks but was captured before he could reach the outer perimeter of the jail.

Steven Jennings was also arrested in the case and is accused of helping with the escape. Authorities have charged him with conspiracy to commit a crime.

ABOUT THE ESCAPE:

Brooks reportedly escaped by cutting out a window and escaping through a ventilation system. He then climbed a perimeter fence and then went under a second fence.

Brooks has escaped previously. U.S. marshals arrested him in St. Louis last year after he jumped from a second-story window with a gun and cocaine.