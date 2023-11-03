Inmate who escaped Mississippi jail on Halloween back into custody Published 10:59 am Friday, November 3, 2023

An inmate who escaped a Mississippi jail on Halloween night is back in custody.

Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service took Terry Brooks back into custody after a short chase on foot.

Brooks was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue in Columbus.

Brooks was in jail on a charge of being an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. The charge came in connection with a 2020 homicide in Columbus.

Described as dangerous by law enforcement, Brooks escaped from the Lowndes County Jail. Another Inmate, Phillip House, attempted to escape with Brooks, but was taken into custody before House could get to the outside perimeter of the jail.

Another man, Stephen Jennings, has also been arrested for allegedly helping Brooks escape.

Brooks and House have been charged with escape. Jennings has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.