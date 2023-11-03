Mississippi man arrested for shooting cousin in legs Published 11:03 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

A Claiborne County man was arrested on Oct. 30 after his cousin named him as the person who shot him in the legs.

Claiborne County Deputies responded to a distress call at Claiborne County Medical Center on Oct. 30, where a gunshot wound victim was being treated. Upon arrival, Jabarri McGrew reported that his cousin, Tmonte King, had allegedly shot him in both legs.

The following day, King voluntarily surrendered himself to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and has been cooperative. King has since been charged with aggravated assault.

King’s initial appearance was held on Wednesday and his bond has been set at $100,000. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the matter, and further updates will be provided as the case develops.