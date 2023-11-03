Mississippi Skies: Fall back for autumn time change, spring forward for warm weather

Published 10:59 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Just how far are we falling back this weekend? After a few days of cold temps, we’re heading right back to warm weather with a couple days next week with increasing humidity levels.

Unfortunately, we’re not falling back far enough to find desperately needed rainfall. We’ll have some slight rain chances later next week, but we’re not expecting anything more than a shower or two.

Speaking of the time change, we’ll fall back Saturday night. Don’t forget to check smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, too.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 70. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 44.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 74. Clear overnight with a low of 42.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 76. Clear overnight with a low of 44.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 78. Clear Saturday night with a low of 49.

