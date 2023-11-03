Mississippi teen facing shooting charge Published 11:05 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah Janique Brown Thursday. Jordan was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and Brown was charged with one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Thursday at approximately 5:26 p.m., officers of the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Pass Road in reference to a physical altercation.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered Jordan and Brown were involved in a physical altercation with the victim when Jordan produced a firearm. A struggle for the weapon ensued and Brown allegedly began to physically assault the victim while Jordan allegedly discharged the weapon multiple times subsequently striking the victim. Brown collected a shell casing before they both fled the scene.

The Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime Unit located Jordan and Brown in Biloxi where they were both taken into custody.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.