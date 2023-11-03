Mississippi woman facing aggravated domestic violence charge

Published 11:01 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman is facing an aggravated domestic violence charge after being arrested Thursday.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to the Ridgeway Drive area in reference to a Domestic Violence call.

After further investigation, Andrea L. Tompkins 47, of Tupelo, was detained and charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

On Friday, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Tompkins to be held on a $20,000 bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

