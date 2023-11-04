Mississippi pair facing ID theft, credit card fraud charges Published 11:25 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

Detectives with the Picayune Police Department Special Operations Division received information Friday about two subjects residing in the Picayune area who allegedly committed Credit Card Fraud and Identity Theft in Panama City, Fla.

Detectives quickly identified the suspects as Derrick Fitzgerald Patrick and Kayla Mae Janet who were known to reside at 1627 Rosa Street Picayune. Detectives gathered information and requested search warrants for several properties.

Detectives executed a search warrant for Janet’s property at the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center, where she was being held for a different incident. A search warrant was also executed on the truck driven by Patrick and Janet during the commission of the crimes in Florida. Another search warrant was executed at the residence of 1627 Rosa Street.

During the execution of the search warrants approximately $2600 worth of property was recovered which was purchased using a stolen credit card. The stolen credit cards were also located during this time.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Felony False Pretense and Felony Obtaining a thing of value with the Intent to Defraud. A hold was also placed on both suspects at the request of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City and will be extradited at a later date.