Mississippi Skies: Turn off the heat while changing back the clocks as cold weather leaves the South Published 11:19 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

Sunday is going to be much warmer for most of us compared to what we’ve had recently.

Sure, it will still be cool in northern regions, but southern regions will be reaching towards the upper-70s or even 80 by the end of the day. We’ll continue to have sunny skies over the next several days.

Our next front looks to arrive midweek, bringing some decent rain chances. We’re waiting to see a couple more models before narrowing down the exact timing, but it looks like rain could be possible from Wednesday night through Thursday night as a front travels through the state.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 73. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 49.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 77. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 49.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 80. Clear overnight with a low of 50.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and 80 degrees. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 51.