Forget modern fancy graphics and degrees. This ancient fruit is thought to be a sure signal for snow in Mississippi. Published 7:47 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

Winter is coming and the question on everyone’s mind is “Will we get snow this year.” While the National Weather Service is excellent at forecasting and prognosticating the weather, it isn’t the same as the good ole Farmer’s Almanac and Persimmon seeds.

Farmer’s Almanac predicts a snowy winter for North Mississippi and a cold and wet winter for South Mississippi. Popular folklore suggests there is another way to check the Farmer’s Almanac weather prediction.

Locally grown Persimmons should hold the answer to what to expect this winter. Seeds inside the fruit can be split open and show a knife, fork, or spoon shape. Each image is associated with a specific winter pattern.

Forks are a mild winter, spoons stand for the shovels needed to dig out the snow and a knife shape means a cold and icy winter. All you must do to forecast the winter weather using this method is to find a local persimmon fruit from your yard, hunting property or the local farmer’s market.

One Wesson resident who attends Mt. Zion Baptist Church said she found a spoon in her persimmon, meaning we could be in for a snowy winter after all.

Do you think persimmons can predict the winter weather? What other old wives’ tales do you believe about the weather? Share your thoughts and persimmon forecasts by emailing hunter.cloud@dailyleader.com.