Inmate found dead in Mississippi jail Published 7:07 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

A Mississippi law enforcement agency reported the death of an inmate Sunday night.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Terance Merriweather, 30, of Memphis, was found dead at the Raymond Detention Center. A public statement said he was found hanging in his cell at 3:35 p.m.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is responsible for the case, but foul play is not suspected.