Mississippi city joins America’s newest food fascination with opening of food truck park Published 6:09 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

One Mississippi city has joined America’s mobile meals-on-wheels craze with the opening of its first food truck park.

Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker announced on social media Friday the soft opening of The Commons food truck park located near the downtown area.

Below is the announcement and accompanying video about the newest attraction in the Hub City:

“Can I let you in on a not-so-secret, secret? We’re launching the city’s first food truck park – The Commons – this Saturday.

Tomorrow, The Commons will host a soft opening with three food trucks set up in the area across from Cadence Bank, in the 100 block of Hardy Street.

Currently, we have several picnic tables and chairs set up for your use. And over time, specifically this month, you’ll slowly see additional items added to build out a family-friendly space that allows you to really enjoy the foodie talents in our city.

This is phase one of a project we announced back in 2021. Early next year, you’ll begin to see construction take shape along Gordon’s Creek for what will eventually be a focal point for community and entertainment right here in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Hours for the food truck park will be Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Right now, there will be a rotation of three trucks with the hopes of five by the end of the month.”

