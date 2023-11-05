Mississippi man dies in weekend fatal crash

Published 8:50 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man died in a fatal weekend crash in Lafayette County.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating a crash on US 278 that happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Aaron Harper, 42, of Jackson, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon westbound on US 278 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times, according to MHP.

Harper received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

