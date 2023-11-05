Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather is possible. When is our best chance? Published 7:40 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

This week could bring the best rain chances most of us have had in quite a while. Unfortunately, the system bringing the potential for rain is several days away so our forecast could always change.

Right now, we’re looking at a strong cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday. We have significant chances of rain beginning in the northern regions Thursday night and moving southward into the day Friday. A few showers or sprinkles could hang around for Friday night’s high school playoff games, but we’re not expecting lightning to cause any delays.

Until then, our springlike forecast continues with warming temperatures and sunny skies.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 78. Clear overnight with a low of 56.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 80. Monday night, clear with a low of 53.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 81. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 52.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 81. Fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy Monday night with a low of 56.