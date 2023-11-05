Third person arrested, accused of helping inmate escape Mississippi jail on Halloween Published 6:17 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

A third person has been charged in the escape of an inmate from a Mississippi jail earlier this week.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Georgeanna Harvill, 38. has been arrested on an accessory after the fact–escape charge.

Harvill is accused of helping hide escaped inmate Terry Brooks at her 14th Street house in Columbus after Brooks escaped the Lowndes County Jail on Halloween.

Harvill is now in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting her initial appearance.

Harvill is the third person to be charged with helping Brooks escape.

Phillip House, also an inmate at the Lowndes County Jail, reportedly tried to escape with Brooks but was captured before he could reach the outer perimeter of the jail.