Third person arrested, accused of helping inmate escape Mississippi jail on Halloween
Published 6:17 am Sunday, November 5, 2023
Steven Jennings was also arrested in the case and is accused of helping with the escape. Authorities have charged him with conspiracy to commit a crime.
Brooks is back in custody after he reportedly escaped by cutting out a window and escaping through a ventilation system. He then climbed a perimeter fence and then went under a second fence.
Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service took Terry Brooks back into custody Friday after a short chase on foot. Brooks was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue in Columbus.
Brooks has escaped previously. U.S. marshals arrested him in St. Louis last year after he jumped from a second-story window with a gun and cocaine.