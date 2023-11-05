Third person arrested, accused of helping inmate escape Mississippi jail on Halloween

Published 6:17 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Terry Brooks
A third person has been charged in the escape of an inmate from a Mississippi jail earlier this week.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Georgeanna Harvill, 38. has been arrested on an accessory after the fact–escape charge.
Harvill is accused of helping hide escaped inmate Terry Brooks at her 14th Street house in Columbus after Brooks escaped the Lowndes County Jail on Halloween.
Harvill is now in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting her initial appearance.
Harvill is the third person to be charged with helping Brooks escape.
Phillip House, also an inmate at the Lowndes County Jail, reportedly tried to escape with Brooks but was captured before he could reach the outer perimeter of the jail.

Steven Jennings was also arrested in the case and is accused of helping with the escape. Authorities have charged him with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Brooks is back in custody after he reportedly escaped by cutting out a window and escaping through a ventilation system. He then climbed a perimeter fence and then went under a second fence.

Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service took Terry Brooks back into custody Friday after a short chase on foot. Brooks was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue in Columbus.

Brooks has escaped previously. U.S. marshals arrested him in St. Louis last year after he jumped from a second-story window with a gun and cocaine.

