Juvenile arrested in late-night Mississippi car burglary spree. Multiple guns stolen from unlocked cars recovered, sheriff reports.

Published 5:31 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One juvenile is in custody accused of stealing multiple guns, tools and other items in a one-night car burglary spree in one Mississippi community.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the arrest was made thanks to the help of community members who posted videos and other information on social media about the car burglaries in the Auburn and Eggville communities.

Johnson said the arrest was made 13-hours after his office posted surveillance videos showing a suspect stealing items from neighborhood cars. Johnson said one thing that makes the car burglaries unique in this case is that all of the cars that were burglarized appear to have been unlocked.

Most if not all items that were stolen have been recovered. Photos of the stolen items indicate that multiple firearms were stolen in the crime spree.

Johnson said more arrests could be made in the case.

