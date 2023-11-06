Mississippi Skies: Rainy weather details coming into focus

Published 11:33 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

We’re still expecting rain later this week! Sure, it’s not going to be enough to erase deficits nor quench the drought, but we’ll be thankful for any precipitation at this point.

We’re expecting the bulk of the rain Thursday night and Friday, beginning in the north, and moving as the cold front travels southward. We could hear a rumble of thunder, but we’re not expecting any severe weather at this point. A few of the high school playoff games could get a little soggy so plan accordingly.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 81. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 58.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 56.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 83. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with a low of 56.

Gulf Coast

Fog early. Sunny with a high of 81. Dense fog returns overnight with clear skies and lows in the upper 50s.

