Mississippi woman sentenced to life in prison without parole in death of her 2-month-old daughter Published 11:31 am Monday, November 6, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to killing her 2-month-old daughter.

WJTV in Jackson reports that Makaylia Jolley received the sentence on Monday.

Jolley was accused of repeatedly and “forcibly” throwing her daughter onto a road in Pearl in May 2022. The child was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jolley, who was then 20 years old, was initially charged with child abuse and attempted murder. The charges upgraded to child abuse and capital murder after her daughter died in the hospital two days later.

Jolley had recently undergone a mental health evaluation. The results of the evaluation determined that she was competent at the time of the incident.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett had sought the death penalty in the case.