Mississippi police department searching for fleeing suspect Published 11:58 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Two people are in custody following a traffic stop in East Columbus near Gaylane Drive and Highway 182 late Tuesday afternoon. Another is wanted.

One of the two people in custody was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, several weapons have been recovered. One additional person fled the scene on foot, and police have identified that person.

“One of our patrol officers was performing a traffic stop when the occupants of the vehicle jumped out and ran after the vehicle stopped,” said Daughtry. “Several weapons were recovered. There were no shots fired, and this was simply an incident of persons running from the police. We have identified the one person who did not remain, and we are seeking him now.”