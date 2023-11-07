Mississippi Skies: More rain chances added; weekend weather could be soggy Published 11:56 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

We’ll have one more statewide spring-like day Wednesday, but some areas will begin seeing some changes Thursday and Thursday night as a cold front begins approaching the region.

Our forecast now includes several chances of rain between Thursday night and Sunday night. Although we don’t expect any severe weather nor continuous rainfall, we’ll have some decent rain chances at least a few hours a couple times over a four-day period with lesser rain chances – but rain chances nonetheless – between. Unfortunately, a couple rain showers could impact outdoor events such as football games or Veterans Day activities.

We’ll also have the possibility of some dense fog in southern regions a couple times over the next few days. Slow down and use those low beams.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 82. Breezy. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 82. Wednesday night, becoming cloudy with a low of 59.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 83. Fog overnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 57.

Gulf Coast

Widespread dense fog early, then mostly sunny with a high of 79. Fog overnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 59.