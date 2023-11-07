Mississippians to compete on the Grand Ole Opry stage Published 11:59 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Gavin Standish and Belle Spires recently competed in the Inspirational County Music Association’s (ICMA) singing competition, “The Sound of Small Town America.”

The competition took place in four cities around the South, including Vicksburg. Spires and Standish have both earned their way into the finale, which will take place on May 29, 2024, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

Spires said she is excited to be able to sing from the Grand Old Opry stage.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to sing from a stage where so many great country singers have sung from before,” she said.