UPDATE: Mississippi’s General Election: Reeves elected to another term as governor
Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023
After a sometimes brutal campaign season, Mississippians finally found themselves at the polls to decide leaders from the Governor’s Mansion to the local county courthouse Tuesday.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves won another term. He declared victory just before Democratic challenger Brandon Presley conceded around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The following winners have been called by the Associated Press:
Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann (R)
Auditor
Shad White (R)
Secretary of State
Michael Watson (R)
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch (R)
Agriculture Commissioner
Andy Gipson (R)
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney (R)
Treasurer
David McRae (R)