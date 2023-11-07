UPDATE: Mississippi’s General Election: Reeves elected to another term as governor Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

After a sometimes brutal campaign season, Mississippians finally found themselves at the polls to decide leaders from the Governor’s Mansion to the local county courthouse Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves won another term. He declared victory just before Democratic challenger Brandon Presley conceded around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The following winners have been called by the Associated Press:

Lieutenant Governor

Delbert Hosemann (R)

Auditor

Shad White (R)

Secretary of State

Michael Watson (R)

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch (R)

Agriculture Commissioner

Andy Gipson (R)

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney (R)

Treasurer

David McRae (R)