UPDATE: Mississippi’s General Election: Reeves elected to another term as governor

Published 9:49 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Jason Niblett

After a sometimes brutal campaign season, Mississippians finally found themselves at the polls to decide leaders from the Governor’s Mansion to the local county courthouse Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves won another term. He declared victory just before Democratic challenger Brandon Presley conceded around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The following winners have been called by the Associated Press:

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lieutenant Governor

Delbert Hosemann (R)

Auditor

Shad White (R)

Secretary of State

Michael Watson (R)

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch (R)

Agriculture Commissioner

Andy Gipson (R)

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney (R)

Treasurer

David McRae (R)

More News

Trial date set for man accused of murdering Mississippi university student who remains missing since July 2022

Ethics questions raised over proposed Mississippi oilfield landfill after supervisor revealed to be owner

Mississippi military family reunited at football ‘Wish’ weekend

Mississippi man killed in car crash

Print Article