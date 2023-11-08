An entire Thanksgiving meal for $30? Better get to this supermarket in Mississippi for the big win! Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Winn-Dixie is celebrating the season of giving by providing customers with big savings opportunities leading up to Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays into the New Year. The grocer is also encouraging customers to begin preparations for their holiday feasts as all Winn-Dixie stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Now through Nov. 22, Winn-Dixie is offering a Thanks-Winning holiday meal for under $30,1 providing customers with traditional Thanksgiving feast essentials to ensure they can celebrate with a memorable meal that doesn’t break the bank. The $30 Thanksgiving meal deal is available at all Winn-Dixie stores and comprised of a 15-pound or less frozen Butterball turkey and SE Grocers sides, including stuffing mix, yams cut sweet potatoes, canned small early peas, choice of canned corn or cut green beans, cranberry sauce, brown and serve rolls, and an 8-inch pumpkin pie from the bakery. Customers can look for the meal display near the meat department of their neighborhood Winn-Dixie store or ask an associate for help.

Dewayne Rabon, chief merchandising officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “The holiday season can be a wonderful but expensive time of year and we recognize many families are looking for ways to celebrate without straining their budgets. Our Thanksgiving meal for under $30 makes this possible; complete with everything needed for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, from a tasty turkey to all the delicious sides. Our mission is – and always has been – to provide our customers with high-quality groceries at affordable prices. Through our meal deal and ongoing seasonal discount program, we are dedicated to helping alleviate some of the financial burden our customers face this holiday season.”

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal deal, Winn-Dixie is committed to offering savings opportunities throughout the holidays and is holding down the price on grocery staples with its brand-new seasonal discount program. The grocer’s new “Price Hold” program lowers prices on more than 1,000 commonly shopped items to help customers stretch their grocery budget more than ever before. Customers can save over 20%2 on average when shopping items marked in blue Price Hold signage throughout Winn-Dixie stores. Now through Jan. 7, discounted items include condiments, baking ingredients and frying essentials, gravy and stocks, vegetables, sweet treats, holiday staples and home basics.

For additional convenience, Winn-Dixie offers grocery delivery and curbside pickup with the same savings benefits of shopping in-store deals and promotions. Customers can place online orders through the Winn-Dixie website and have their groceries delivered in as little as two hours or opt for easy curbside pickup at participating stores.

All Winn-Dixie stores, as well as Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket locations, are closed Thanksgiving Day to give associates a well-deserved day of rest with family and friends as a thank you for their diligent work and compassion displayed for their communities this year. All stores will close as normal Wednesday, Nov. 22 and reopen for regular business hours Friday, Nov. 24.