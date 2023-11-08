Armed robbery fugitive out of North Carolina in custody after leading Mississippi deputies on chase

Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Police lights at night in the city

A fugitive wanted for armed robbery in North Carolina is in custody after leading Mississippi deputies on a chase Wednesday.

Officials from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office report that the armed robbery suspect is in custody after a chase that began in a vehicle and ended on foot near Haining Road and the Port of Vicksburg Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Martin Pace identified the suspect as a fugitive wanted for armed robbery in North Carolina.

It is not clear whether another suspect is still on the loose or the suspect in custody acted alone.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

 

