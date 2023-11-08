Check out what was found in the car with an unrestrained infant by a Mississippi police department! Published 12:02 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 46-year-old Mark Anthony Otis and charged him with one count of Trafficking Methamphetamine, one count of Trafficking Synthetic Cannabinoids, one count of Possession with Intent Cocaine Base, one count of Possession with Intent Cocaine, one count of Possession with Intent Marijuana, and one count of Possession of Weapon After Felony Offense following a traffic stop Monday.

At approximately 1:47 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Pass Road near 8th Avenue. Upon approaching the vehicle, detectives observed an unrestrained infant in the front passenger seat. Detectives contacted the driver, Oatis, and smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives located more than 148 grams of methamphetamine, 473 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, eight grams of cocaine powder, 26 grams of cocaine base, and 65 grams of marijuana, all in plastic bags.

Detectives also located a firearm belonging to Oatis and probation paperwork from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Oatis was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $375,000 bond set by Judge Patano.

The Gulfport Police Department and the Biloxi Police Department conducted a search warrant on Otis’ properties, located in Biloxi, where more than $20,000 in United States Currency, nine pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, four pounds of marijuana, and an AR-15 assault rifle were seized.

The suspect has not pleaded nor been found guilty of crimes in this case so all charges are allegations.